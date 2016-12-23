Recipes you need for a table laden with all things sweet, spicy and nutty

1. Gingerbread man cookies

Ingredients

3 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp ground ginger

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground cloves

6 tbsp unsalted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1/2 cup blackstrap molasses or plain

2 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

In a big bowl mix all the dry ingredient, all purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, ground clove,

In a large bowl or bowl of your stand mixer beat brown sugar and butter (at room temperature) till it is nice and creamy add the egg and molasses on low speed.

Gradually stir in the dry ingredients and incorporate all as a dough. Gather dough in hand and divide in two and make it into a ball - cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for four hours.

Bring dough to room temperature. Preheat oven to 375F. Line baking sheet with parchment. Roll dough about 1/4 inch thick, cut shapes with cookie cutter. Freeze the cut cookies for 10 minutes. Keep the frozen cookies 8-10 inch apart and bake for 7-9 minutes. When cookies are done, remove and let it cool completely before you decorate them. Decorate with ready made icing or enjoy without icing.

2. Spicy Christmas Macarons

Ingredients

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup almond flour

2 large egg whites, room temperature

5 Tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

Instructions

Confectioners’ sugar for 1 cup of sugar add 1 tbsp of corn starch and blend till the granulated sugar is fine to touch.

Almond flour : ground almonds (whole) in my vitamix ( you could do it in a food processor) and sieve them.

Preheat oven to 300°F. Pulse powdered sugar and almond flour in a food processor until combined.

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, whisk egg whites until foamy. Slowly add granulated sugar and nutmeg powder. Increase speed to high, and whisk until stiff peaks form. Fold dry flour mixture into egg whites. Continue to mix until batter is smooth but still thick.

Caution: Do not over mix batter

Transfer batter to a pastry bag fitted with a 1/2-inch plain round tip, and pipe 3/4-inch rounds 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.

Pipe circles with the bag at a 90° angle. Tap the bottom of each cookie sheet a few times to release air bubbles. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Bake 1 sheet at a time, each for about 12-15 minutes. Let macarons cool completely. Sandwich 1–2 teaspoons raspberry chocolate spread between 2 macrons.

Store in an airtight container.

Raspberry chocolate filling for Macarons

3-4 tbsp raspberry jam

1/4 cup fine quality chocolate powder or less

2 tbsp instant coffee powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

In a bowl take jam and whisk the other ingredients one at a time. Sometimes the jam is a bit runny (depends on the brand) so keep adding chocolate powder, till a nice paste is formed. Pipe it or spoon it on to the macron.

Some tips

If you are having cracks on the top, let the macarons sit for another 30 minutes before you bake.

Before you bake the macarons, touch the surface of macarons with your index finger, it should NOT be sticky, a thin film should have formed on the top. If it is not formed - you will have cracked macarons.

3. Pistachio Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of butter (2 sticks) unsalted

3/4 cup + 2 tbsp sugar

1 large egg

2 lemon zest ( zest from 2 medium lemons)

3 tbs lemon juice

21/2 cups all purpose flour

pinch of salt

1/4 cup pistachios finely chopped

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F (180C)

In a large bowl cream the butter and sugar, add eggs and mix, add the lemon zest followed by all purpose flour, fold the dough. The dough is grease to touch and quite pliable.

Roll the dough into 1 inch balls, flatten a bit on top. Add pistachio on top and bake for 10-12 minutes, until it is lightly brown in the bottom.

Cool on rack, store in airtight container.

Makes about 20-25

4. Savory Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp sugar

2 medium yellow onions finely chopped

2-3 green chillies finely chopped (or to taste)

handful of fresh coriander/cilantro finely chopped

1/3 cup oil

4 tbsp butter (liquid)

1/4 cup or less of warm water

4 tbsp sesame seeds roasted

1 tsp cumin (optional)

1 1/2 tsp salt

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, mix the dry ingredients, followed by onion, green chili, coriander , oil and butter. Mix, it will be crumbly like breadcrumbs, add water make a dough.

Cover and keep for 30 min.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Roll the dough and cut with help of cookie cutter, or just roll small disc, it's uneven but it gives a nice rustic touch.

Since the dough is not that firm, make sure you roll it on a non-stick surface, so it is easier to peel the cookies.

Don't roll to thin and don't get bothered by uneven surface.

Bake for about 20-30 min, make sure they don't turn too brown, we do not want to burn the onions

5. Panna-Cotta in mason jars

Ingredients

8 - 4 oz mason jars

Panna cotta

1 cup half n half or full fat milk

1 cup cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp clove powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

1/4 cup or less candied ginger chopped

2 pouch gelatin (without flavor) you can use sheets too

Mulled wine jelly

11/4 cup red wine

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup cranberries or berries of your choice

1 cinnamon stick

pinch star anise (optional)

1 packet gelatin

Garnish

Whipped cream

candy cane crushed

Instructions

In a cup add a little bit of warm water, add the gelatin and let it sit for a minute, add this into the half and half and cream and stir well, add the sugar, spices, candied ginger and transfer to mason jars - do not fill the whole jar, leave room for the jelly. Refrigerate, it takes about 2-3 hours to set OR about an hour in the freezer.

Add red wine, water sugar, spices, cranberries in a saucepan and let it simmer for 30 minutes. After all the cranberries are cooked and mushy. Let it cool. This would have reduced to a little more than a cup.

Strain so you have clear juice. In a cup add a little bit of warm water, add the gelatin and let it sit for a minute, add this into the wine juice.

If the panna cotta has set, pour the jelly on it and refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

For some I added the jelly on the bottom and for some on top. I used crushed candy cane (mint flavor) and whipped cream for garnish.

Serve chilled.

6. Nutmeg Pear Cake

Ingredients

3 eggs room temperature

1/2 cup butter softened

1 1/2 cup white sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground nutmeg

pinch of turmeric

1/5 tsp salt

2 firm pears

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 F (175 C)

Cream the butter and sugar, add the eggs and whip till it is soft and creamy. Add the vanilla extract.

Mix all the dry ingredients.

Add 1/3 of the dry ingredients into the butter and sugar, and fold it gently. Now, add 1/2 cup butter milk and half of the dry ingredients and whip, add the rest of the butter milk and the dry ingredients and mix gently till all of the mixture is a creamy dough.

Line a rectangle cake pan with parchment paper, grease the top and bottom so the cake slides out of the pan. Cut the bottom of the pear, so they stand firmly, keep them equidistant from each other in the cake pan and pour the cake mix on it. If you do not like the top of the pear showing after the cake is baked, cut off the top.

Bake for 45-55 min, till you insert a toothpick and it comes out clean. Slice with care, so you get a nice slice of pear with the cake. Enjoy warm.

Simi Jois lives in Chicago and blogs at turmericnspice.com

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)

Related