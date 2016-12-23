What sets apart Kerala’s international film festival (IFFK) from the numerous others elsewhere in the country? (Hint: A dose of Kerala egalitarianism)

“MLA ‘X’ is right now sitting on the floor of the Kairali theatre to catch a festival film. Possibility for a picture and story.” So went a message on one of the Thiruvananthapuram journalists’ WhatsApp groups last week, on the fourth day of the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Rather than utter amazement at the fact that an MLA was actually sitting on the floor for a movie, all this alert message got in reply was: “We have had everyone from Adoor Gopalakrishnan to Krzysztof Zanussi sitting on the floor over the years. If indeed someone is planning to write a story, do take this as background information.”

This almost dismissive response comes from the knowledge of what the IFFK has evolved into, over the past 21 years — a democratic space, where the hierarchies existing outside the theatre gates dissolve, where the filmmaker, the politician, the poet and the unknown person on the street are all equal. This knowledge is ingrained in the minds of each of the longtime festival delegates, who are quick to stand up and protest every time there has been even a whiff of it getting subverted. The IFFK is thus a world away from the fascist origins of the world’s first film festival at Venice, which in its earlier days used to award the ‘Mussolini cup’ for the Best Film.

Market forces are also strictly kept outside the gates, with the State government bearing the expense of running the festival. This year the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, which runs the festival, got around ₹7 crore in government funds for the festival.

The importance of Kerala being the only state to have such a government-run festival was not lost on the Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, who called it an example of cultural globalisation, different from the globalisation promoted by capitalism. “It is not a globalisation of exclusion, but that of inclusion,” the CM said at the closing ceremony.

Inclusiveness was not merely a hollow buzzword this year, as the Chalachitra Academy took an earnest effort to make the festival truly that, encouraging the transgender community to be a part of it. Delegate passes were issued to transgenders too, for the first time. It was not just a token effort, stopping at the distribution of a handful of passes, as the LGBT community was very much visible at the festival, gelling with the crowd inside the theatre and at the coffee bars, and not kept apart as a separate group.

“We have been facing all kinds of exclusion throughout our lives, from our families, and from the society around us. In recent years, things have started taking a turn for the better and I appreciate the Chalachitra Academy for taking this important step,” says Sheethal, a transgender activist, who also starred in the film Ka Bodyscapes screened at the festival.

The IFFK this year also had a package of LGBT films titled ‘Gender Bender’, consisting of six films from different parts of the world. The competition section had the much-loved Filipino film Die Beautiful, the tragic story of a transgender beauty queen.

The theme of ‘migration’ was another key focus of the festival, which opened with Parting, an Afghan-Iran co-production about a young couple from Afghanistan, who get separated when one of their families shifts to Iran. The six films in the package brought moving images from war-torn regions, of people perishing during the arduous journey to Europe, of people who never made the journey and the untold misery that is daily life in those parts.

For the reality closer home, there was I.D., directed by KM Kamal, on a woman’s search around the city for the identity of a labourer who collapsed in her household.

At each IFFK, all eyes are peeled for the master film-makers, contemporary and yesteryear. This year, there was the Czech master Jiri Menzel, who was presented the Lifetime Achievement award. Ironically, he once had a run-in with the Communist regime back home, which prevented the release of his film Larks on a String for two decades. Accompanying him at the festival was film-maker Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who made the much-acclaimed documentary Celluloid Man, on archivist PK Nair. Dungarpur is ready with a film on Menzel, Czechmate: In Search of Jiri Menzel, to be released next year.

The other contemporary master who drew the wildest cheers, and a few tears, was Ken Loach, the chronicler of the British working class, with his Cannes winner I, Daniel Blake. The film, on an old worker’s struggles to get unemployment benefits, struck a chord with many, as it convincingly etched out the travails of those forced to cope in a digital, cashless world.

Afterimage, Polish master Andrzej Wajda’s last film before his demise two months ago, also found a receptive audience; the film was about an artist’s struggles against an oppressive state. So did Chilean Alejandro Jodorowsky’s autobiographical madness in Endless Poetry, on his early days as a poet in Santiago. Another Chilean, Pablo Larrain, who has now almost become a festival regular, brought to screen one of the crowd favourites of the year — Neruda, on a short period in the poet’s life, when he went into hiding after criticising the President.

Censorship and dissent became a talking point even before the festival took off, with the ministry of information and broadcasting refusing to give censor exemption to Majid Majidi’s Muhammed: The Messenger of God and Jayan Cherian’s Ka Bodyscapes. In the case of the latter, the filmmaker went to the Kerala High Court, which ordered the Ministry to give the exemption. However, Majidi’s film on the Prophet’s early years, never made it to the festival, with the Ministry hanging on to the strange argument that it cannot make an exception for IFFK because the film was also not allowed to be screened at International Film Festival of India in Goa last year.

Even with the exemption, it was not smooth sailing for Ka Bodyscapes, centred on a homosexual relationship between an artist and a kabaddi player. RSS-BJP activists organised a protest in front of the theatre where it was to be screened, alleging that the film insulted Hindu gods. The screening was made possible with massive police protection.

Similar controversies also gripped the academic events, which are an important highlight of the festival. The PK Nair symposium on censorship witnessed a virtual roasting of filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a panel headed by whom had submitted recommendations on censorship to the Central government. Much of the criticism was aimed at the new ‘Adult with Caution’ category for certification suggested by the panel, intended to reduce the number of prints that can be exhibited and thus minimise the audience of films with problematic content.

“If your film is in this new category, it can be screened in theatres only after 11pm and the DVDs also cannot be marketed. It is particularly disappointing that such suggestions are coming from filmmakers like Benegal, whom we have looked up to for standing up against censorship,” says Cherian, who was part of the symposium.

Then there was the national anthem before the screenings, a Supreme Court order for which had come just before the festival began. With 490 screenings of 184 films, over a week, a question facing the Chalachitra Academy chairman and filmmaker Kamal whether IFFK will get an exemption. An independent film society also moved the SC for the same, citing practical difficulties and the presence of a large number of foreign delegates, but the SC refused any such exemptions.

Quite a few delegates thought that being ordered to stand up for each of the five movies they would watch over a day, was a bit unfair. So, some of them decided to sit and mark their protest, even while making it clear that they respect the anthem, but are against the element of ‘force’. Things took a turn with the Kerala Police arresting 11 people, including a woman, from inside a theatre, for sitting during the anthem.

Filmmakers and delegates were soon out in front of the Tagore Theatre, the main venue, protesting against the imposition of the anthem and the police action. Counter-protests too happened, led by the BJP’s youth wing, who even staged a march to Kamal’s ancestral house. But after the arrests, hardly anyone was sitting during the anthem.

No one could guess whether it was fear or respect that governed them. It was left to Kim Ki Duk, the South Korean film-maker who was once famously mobbed in the streets of Thiruvananthapuram, to give us a hint. Screening at the IFFK was his latest film, The Net, the story of a North Korean fisherman who ends up in South Korea and is mistaken for a spy.

The film had a sequence where a South Korean spy-catcher is exposed for using fake documents and inhuman torture to make innocents look like spies. Knowing that his game is up, after being thrashed roundly by his superior, the spy-catcher takes refuge in patriotism, or, in other words, the South Korean national anthem.

He stands up and starts spiritedly singing the anthem, as if that could protect him from the repercussions of his failings. Claps, whistles and cheers were heard from the crowd at that moment, hinting at the prevailing mood on the recent happenings.

There were other protests, too, including one against the lack of police action following the disappearance of the JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, and even one against the Chalachitra Academy for “ignoring” French master Jean-Luc Godard. But for discerning viewers, the festival was not just a place to watch the masters, but also discover new talent.

Thus there was Turkish filmmaker Mustafa Kara’s Cold of Kalandar, a story of human perseverance set in a punishing landscape, the drastic seasonal changes beautifully captured on screen. South African Brett Michael Innes’s debut film, Sink, was about a Mozambican domestic worker living in Johannesburg and forced by circumstances to stay on at her employer’s house after her daughter dies while under their care.

Also getting noticed were a host of filmmakers who challenged conventional notions of the use of space onscreen, choosing to focus their eyes on constricted spaces. Egyptian Mohammed Diab set his film Clash (about the unrest in Egypt after the ouster of President Mohamed Morsi) entirely inside a police van. Mexican Jack Zagha’s Warehoused (on the conflicting ideas of work and time of two different generations) was set inside an empty warehouse. Israeli Erez Perry’s Interrogation (on the interrogation of the longest-serving Auschwitz camp commander), was set entirely inside an inquisition room.

Lack of space was also a talking point among the delegates, with many forced to walk back after standing in queues for long, due to lack of seats. A screening of Clash led, quite literally, to a clash and was cancelled as there were just too many standing outside, unable to get in. Most of the screenings had people occupying every inch of the floor.

Steps are being taken to set up a dedicated festival venue, in place of organising the festival across 13 theatres. But then, old-timers say that it might take away the charm of the festival, which includes exploring the city too, for the delegates from outside the city.

In its 21st year, the IFFK with 13,000 delegates is certainly among the film festivals with the most popular participation in Asia. Will this participation improve the quality of the local film industry is the question everyone has been asking for long.

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)

