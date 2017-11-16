Fiber broadband ISP (internet service provider) ACT Fibernet on Thursday announced its partnership with Bengaluru FC as its official connectivity partners. This collaboration is aimed to ensure seamless internet broadband service for the overall infrastructure of the club.

ACT Fibernet will provide internet access across the stadium offices, media rooms, fan zones and more, which will enable fans, media partners, officials and players to interact and stay connected at an incredible internet speed.

Speaking on this partnership, Sandeep Gupta, COO, ACT Fibernet, said: “As a Bengaluru-based company...it is indeed a proud moment for us to announce that we are the chosen connectivity partner of the Bengaluru Football Club. BFC and its fans capture the spirit of Bengaluru - proud, passionate and enterprising. Through this partnership, we look to extend our services to BFC and its fans to enable them to be better connected and enjoy this beautiful game”.

Bengaluru FC COO Mustafa Ghouse said: “We are glad to have ACT Fibernet as partners for the upcoming season. Their vision as a brand aligns with ours as a club and we are glad to have them on board as we head towards what's sure to be a fantastic Indian Super League campaign."

As a part of the partnership, ACT Fibernet will also run several contests on their facebook page, starting 17th November. Customers can participate, and the lucky ones will get a chance to win exciting prizes, signed jerseys, team souvenirs, match ball, and even a chance to faceoff with BFC players.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

