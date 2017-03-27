Engineering major L&T announced on Monday that its construction arm has won two orders worth ₹3,195 crore. The building and factories business segment has won orders worth ₹2,490 crore, while the water and effluent treatment business segment order is of ₹705 crore. The ₹2,490-crore order is from a premier government organisation, while the water and effluent treatment business segment order worth ₹705 crore will be executed by L&T in a joint venture with Shriram EPC.

