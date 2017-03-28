Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said the Buildings & Factories Business of L&T Construction has bagged a major design and build order worth Rs 2,903 crore to re-develop Mumbai’s century-old BDD Chawls for Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The contract is the largest residential project awarded to L&T Construction till date, said the Indian multinational, which is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services, in a stock exchange notice. L&T Construction is a brand of L&T.

The scope of work according to L&T comprises complete design and construction of 20 residential towers (3B+G+23F) for rehabilitation, four high-rise towers (3B+G+72F) for sale and one commercial development (3B+G+21F) within a plot area of 16 acres along with MEP, finishes, on-site/ off-site infrastructure, landscaping, demolition of existing structures and logistics involved in the rehabilitation of the current occupants.

The project will be constructed using aluminum formwork systems to create a sleek and elegant structure that is both aesthetically appealing as well as structurally sound, it added.

“The BDD Chawls are one of Mumbai’s most enduring features and by winning the mandate to rehabilitate them, we have another huge opportunity to build India’s maximum city,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, Deputy Managing Director & President, Larsen & Toubro.

