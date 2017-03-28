Liquor firm Pincon Spirits today said it has bought 100 goods transport vehicles from auto major Tata Motors to increase its logistics infrastructure.

”...it has acquired 100 goods transport vehicles from Tata Motors for increasing its captive logistics infrastructure,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Pincon Spirits said by adding to the captive logistics infrastructure, it has equipped itself for catering to transportation of much greater volume goods and also for cost curtailment in transportation.

Shares of the company were trading 3.77 per cent up at Rs 64.70 on the BSE.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

