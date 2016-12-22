Odomzo will help Sun expand its established branded dermatology business, besides supporting its branded oncology segment.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to buy cancer product Odomzo from Novartis for $175 million (₹1,190 crore), in addition to other milestone payments.

The closing of the transaction is subject to anti-trust clearances and other conditions, the Mumbai-based drug company said.

Odomzo (sonidegib) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July 2015 and is indicated to treat patients with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma that has recurred following surgery or radiation therapy, or those who are not candidates for surgery or radiation therapy.

This commonly diagnosed cancer is a common type of skin cancer. About 70 per cent of its prescriptions come from skin specialists (dermatologists) and the rest are from cancer specialists (oncologists).

The transaction is Sun’s second deal with Novartis this year. In March, it had acquired 14 established prescription brands from Novartis AG and Novartis Pharma AG in Japan for $293 million (around ₹1,944 crore).

Odomzo will help Sun expand its established branded dermatology business, besides supporting its branded oncology segment. The product has marketing approvals for over 30 countries globally including the US, Europe and Australia, it said.

