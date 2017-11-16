Toyota Kirloskar Motor and the Government of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to take up a feasibility study towards introduction of “Prius PHEV” and “Small EV Commuter” in the ambitious smart city project of Amaravati.

State Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Akito Tachibana were present at the signing ceremony.

The MOU aims to work together to solve the grave issue of pollution ensuring smooth introduction of Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in the State.

Akito Tachibana, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “We would like to acknowledge the proactive support and cooperation extended by Andhra Pradesh in executing the feasibility study on introduction of Toyota’s electrified vehicles “Prius PHEV” and “Small EV Commuter” into ambitious smart city project at Amaravati.”

This is in line with Toyota’s Environment Challenge 2050 to achieve zero CO2 emissions. Toyota globally believes that the electrification of vehicles is required to reduce CO2 emissions. Toyota has been a pioneer in the electrified vehicle space with the Prius which is the first mass produced electrified car 20 years ago.

Toyota believes that ‘PHV’ Plug in Hybrid is a realistic solution considering the charging infrastructure available in the country in current status.

“Globally Toyota has been a leader in introducing alternate electric mobility solutions to help reduce the CO2 emissions. Over 85 million tons of CO2 has been reduced by these electrified vehicles globally. We will continue our efforts to bring in the best technologies towards solving the national

issues of rising pollution and fuel import with the right direction from Government” added Tachibana.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)

Related