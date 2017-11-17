The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the oldest chambers of commerce in the country, is celebrating the completion of 160 years of service to trade and industry on November 22.

M.Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President, will be the chief guest on the occasion. Kerala Governor, P.Sathasivam, and the Minister for Local Self Governments, K.T.Jaleel, will be the guests of honour.

According to Shaji Varghese, the Chamber president, Cochin chamber has undergone several changes over the years in keeping with the changing times. It has extended prompt and effective services to its membership and the business community at large.

(This article was published on November 17, 2017)

Related