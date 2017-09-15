The government has decided to postpone a second wind power auction for 1 GW capacity, which was scheduled for September 19, to October 4 in view of some issues about transmission connectivity between states, an industry source said today.

Certain bidders and developers are grappling with the issue of inter-state transmission connectivity.

“The government is waiting for a Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) clarification on inter-state power transmission connectivity,” the source said.

“Therefore, the wind power auction for 1 GW scheduled on September 19 has been postponed to October 4,” he said.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which is the nodal agency for conducting this auction, has informed developers about this decision.

According to the tender, one of the conditions in the bid is to have connectivity with the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS). The responsibility to get connectivity is with the bidders.

The CERC has reserved its order on the petition, after hearing all the inputs pertaining to the relief sought.

Renewable energy players had sought immediate relief pertaining to connectivity for successful bidders for the first wind power auction conducted earlier this year.

The developers had also pleaded for providing a long-term solution for the issue of squatting over the infrastructure in terms of bay space in the ISTS substation.

The issue came up before the CERC after the central transmission utility, Power Grid Corp, filed a case for preventing underutilisation of bays for connectivity granted to wind/solar generation projects.

In February, tariffs had dropped to an all-time low of Rs 3.46 per unit in India’s first-ever auction for wind energy projects. The auction was conducted by the SECI.

For the second auction of 1 GW capacities, the SECI is the nodal agency for calling tariff-based competitive bids to award 1 GW capacities.

The SECI had informed all prospective bidders on September 11, 2017 about the E-reverse auction for 1 GW wind capacities on September 19, 2017.

The investors and renewable energy players had pleaded before the SECI and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to postpone the second wind bid till a final order from the CERC is received.

Industry believes that inviting bidders for an E-reverse auction without any resolution on the current petition may not attract active participation during the E-reverse auction and would be against the principle of fair competition

In the absence of a clear direction on this issue, entities already having connectivity will only be able to participate in the second bid, scheduled for September 19, 2017.

According to industry sources, there are a few players who meet this condition. With a total bid capacity of 1000 MW available and a single bid of a maximum 250 MW is allowed from a bidder, there would be a minimum of four entities that would be successful.

Thus, with fewer bidders, the fair competition and expected price discovery may not be possible. Also, this was creating entry barrier for new players.

(This article was published on September 15, 2017)