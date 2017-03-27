New Delhi, March 27:  

The Food Processing Ministry today sanctioned 101 cold chains projects across the country. Of these, the top three gainers are Maharashtra with 21, UP 14 and Gujarat 12. Western India has got the lion's share.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)
Related
TOPICS
process industry | food processing industry |

Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox

Please enter your email. Thank You.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.