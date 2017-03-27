Cab aggregator Ola has expanded its Ola Play services to Hyderabad. The service, currently available in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, provides personalised content over the cloud.“Our customers spend about 40 minutes a day on an average in the cabs. We have tied up with partners such as Qualcomm, Sony LIV, Apple Music and Audio Compass to provide immersive experience from customers’ devices or from the screens mounted in the cars,” Ankit Jain, Senior Director and Head of Ola Play, said.

