Domestic oil, gas output declines in November

Public sector oil exploration and production giant ONGC’s declining output has been a cause of concern.

While the company has been taking measures to correct the trend, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), the technical arm of the Ministry for Petroleum & Natural Gas, is reviewing the company’s production performance.

An official privy to the development told BusinessLine that the focus will be on assessing ONGC’s production profile of ageing fields with declining production and also the company’s largest projects under various stages of exploration and development.

ONGC’s production performance has been consistently missing targets set by the company.

According to the monthly Production Performance data released by Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) for the sector, during the month of November the country’s crude oil production fell 5.40 per cent year-on-year. The output from ONGC’s western offshore fields declined 1.97 per cent annually.

According to the data, one of the reasons cited for ONGC’s output decline was the natural decline from matured and marginal fields of Mumbai High.

The country’s domestic gas production also fell 1.71 per cent year-on-year, with the output from offshore fields declining by 4.40 per cent. ONGC’s performance in gas production too was tepid.

But despite the subdued crude oil and gas production numbers, refineries showed a 1.98-per-cent increase in production over the last year. The cumulative production from April to November grew 8.01 per cent with boosted demand for finished petroleum products.

Consumption for petroleum products grew by 12.08 per cent during November against the same month last year. PPAC data show that LPG consumption grew by 16 per cent, petrol by 14 per cent and diesel by 10 per cent.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)