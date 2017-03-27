Lok Sabha passes Mental Health Bill

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016, which seeks to protect the interests of patients suffering from mental diseases. The new law will replace the existing Mental Health Act, 1987.

The 1987 Act has received much criticism for failing to give due weight to human rights concerns with regard to patients with mental illnesses.

The new Bill, which was passed by the Upper House in August 2016, seeks to correct several of these inconsistencies with progressive rules on the rights of patients. It guarantees the right to access quality mental healthcare for all segments of the society and seeks to decriminalise suicide, which can, at present, attract a jail term of one year along with a possible fine.

Attempts to commit suicide will now no longer be considered a penal offence. Instead, such a person “shall be presumed, unless proved otherwise, to have severe stress and shall not be tried and punished,” the Bill notes.

According to a WHO report published in 2015, India’s suicide rate — at 21 for every 1,00,000 persons — is the 12th highest in the world and is nearly double the global average.

The Bill also seeks to further bolster the rights of persons suffering from mental ill-health. For example, the decision to be admitted in a mental health establishment would lie with the patient, unless and until he or she is unable to make independent decisions or his/her condition makes admission unavoidable.

Where a patient senses oncoming deterioration, he/she would have the right to make an advance directive on how he/she wants to be treated and nominate a representative.

A senior official said the Bill has been framed on the lines of the UN’s human rights treaty — Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities — which was ratified by India in 2007.

Under the new Bill, the government will also set up mental health authorities at the Centre and State levels, with which hospitals and institutions offering mental healthcare will have to be registered.

Reacting to the passage of the Bill, psychiatrist Samir Parikh said: “In today’s world, where the morbidity and debilitating factor of mental ill-health is increasing, this is an important step. The Bill has widened the definition of mental ill-health, which is a very welcome step, as is the decriminalisation of suicide.”

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

