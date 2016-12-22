Cisco has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) for cyber security cooperation.

Under the MoU, Cisco and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) will establish a threat intelligence sharing programme wherein personnel from Cisco and CERT-In will work together to address cyber-security threats and incidents, identify and shape emerging security market trends, share leading practices, and learn new approaches to enhance cyber-security.

“Cyber security challenges are definitely a reality. Number of attacks are happening globally is increasing significantly – whether it is on a device or data centre. In fact, 90 million cyber attacks have been observed annually. It is a global challenge that is been faced and around $575 billion are spent annually, which is clearly not a small amount,” Dinesh Malkani, President- Sales, Cicso India and SAARC, said. Therefore, the company is been working on to protect devices or equipment of its customers globally. Cisco protects around two-lakh networks daily globally, he said on Thursday.

And, as part of the exercise in India too, he said the company will help enhance the security of digital infrastructure and speed up digitalisation of India.

It will launch a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Pune to provide a broad range of services, including monitoring of threats and its end-to-end management for enterprise needs. It will be linked to other Cisco SOCs across the world. India will be the fourth location for Cisco’s SOC after Poland, the US and Japan.

The Security and Trust Office (STO) in Gurgaon will help the government shape the national cyber security strategy and initiatives. This is the third STO for Cisco, after France and Germany.

The US-based company will also set up a Cyber Range Lab in its Gurgaon facility, which will provide specialised technical training workshops to help security staff build the skills and experience necessary to combat new-age cyber threats, Malkani said.

These centres will be fully operational over the next few weeks.

And, these efforts are part of company’s $100-million investment commitment to India, that John Chambers, Chairman, Cisco had announced earlier this year when he visited India.

“By 2020, India’s digital payments industry is expected to grow 10X to reach $500 billion,” Malkani added.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

