‘Cyber diplomacy’ will be a key focus area at global event: Minister

Our Bureau
Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Conference on Cyberspace to be held in New Delhi on November 23, 24

New Delhi, November 16:  

Ahead of the Global Conference on Cyberspace (GCCS) 2017 scheduled here next week, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said cyber diplomacy will be a topic that will be largely discussed at the event.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Cyber4All: A Secure and Inclusive Cyberspace for Sustainable Development’, Prasad said while briefing reporters.

The Minister added that the objective of the event is to have mutual understanding of the best practices in the cyber world and to create a safe and secure cyber world.

In all, 10,000 delegates will be participating in the conference (both in person and through video conferencing), and around 33 ministerial delegates from 31 countries are expected take part, he said.

Digital India

“I believe it’s a recognition of India’s emerging role as a massive cyber power, accelerated by the Digital India push, which has acquired international acknowledgement.

“GCCS 2017 is in accord with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform India into a digitally empowered country,” the Minister said.

The event will also comprehensively discuss cyber space for growth, inclusion and security, he Minister said.

The two-day long event, which will begin on November 23, will be conducted through digital technology.

(This article was published on November 16, 2017)
