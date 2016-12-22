Venture fund to invest in over 15 companies

Exfinity Ventures Partners, a technology venture capital firm, with former Infosys CFOs, TV Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan and former Wipro joint-CEO, Girish Paranjpe as general partners, has raised ₹300 crore in second fund.

The Series-II fund has been raised from investors including the big bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. In the first round, the venture fund had raised ₹125 crore.

Shailesh Ghorpade, Managing Partner & CIO of Exfinity, told BusinessLine that the venture fund plans to invest in 16-18 companies. A total of nine investments were made from the first fund. “Our strategy has been to invest in B2B frontier tech companies. We fund companies that are disrupting the status quo. We typically invest in cloud, cyber security, mobility, artificial intelligence, big data analytics and IoT,” Ghorpade said.

He said the venture fund, which also includes, Deepak Ghaisas, the founder of I-flex Solutions as one of the partners, is yet to exit any of the companies that it has invested in as the typical lifecycle is between four and five years. The amount invested in each of the companies so far is $1.5-2 million.

From the first round of funding, the promoters have picked a few which will receive funding from the second round as well. Ghorpade, who earlier worked with Infosys and PwC, said the funding environment has become cautious and the investors want a far more robust business model from those who seek funding. However, companies with sound business model continue to attract funding even now, he pointed out.

The CTO also said that all the investments are in the B2B space as all the partners come from that background. “All the B2B start-ups are capital light. It is not about throwing money to buy market share. You are actually solving a problem here and exits in B2B space are much higher. Exit multiples of B2B capital to invested capital is much higher than B2C,” he said.

Giving an example, he said when compared with a billion-dollar exit, a $200-million might not look big but on a $15-million capital, the multiples are much higher.

In B2C space, the hype is all about raising more capital than the exits itself. “This is a much better space where companies solve a genuine problem in enterprises. We come in because of the kind of founders we have. We have tremendous expertise in B2B space. I think we do a lot of value addition and it not just about giving money, bringing network, contributing to strategy, better governance, which we think is our forte,” Ghorpade said.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)