Fashion-discovery portal Fynd has raised about $500,000 in pre-Series A funding from Venture Catalysts. Earlier this year, the online-to-offline marketplace had raised an undisclosed amount from Anand Chandrasekaran (former Chief Product Officer, Snapdeal), Rajiv Mehta (CEO, Arvind Sports) and Ramakant Sharma (co-founder, Livspace).

Fynd allows offline stores to list their in-store inventories on its platform. It sources products from the nearest stores and ensures timely delivery of products.

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, co-founder, Venture Catalysts, told BusinessLine: “Fynd is a promising e-commerce venture which provides an innovative solution to every online shopper’s most basic problem — product delivery. The platform has performed splendidly in terms of product fulfilment and maintained seamless customer experience across brands. These factors have converted its buyers into loyal patrons.” The funds will be used to expand its operations and enhance consumer offerings, said co-founder Harsh Shah.

(This article was published on March 26, 2017)

