Pest control solutions provider HICARE today said it has partnered with different digital wallets to enable its customers to make cashless payments.

HICARE has partnered with Paytm, MobiKwik, Oxigen wallet, SBI Buddy and other digital wallets and would offer benefits upto Rs 1,500 or flat 50 per cent discount on the service booked with any wallet, the company said in a statement issued here.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

