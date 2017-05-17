Expanding its 4G connectivity in Rajasthan, Idea cellular launched 4G Internet services here on Wednesday.The company already has the 4G network at Bhiwadi, Bharatpur, Chomu, Ajmer, Sikar, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Sawaimadhopur and Pushkar, Director- operations of the company P Laxminarayan said .

The 4G Internet services will also be provided in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Sriganganagar and Bikaner soon he added.Laxminarayan said that the company’s mobile broadband service covers almost one lakh villages/towns and cities in the country.

(This article was published on May 17, 2017)