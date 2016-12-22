BPM firm scouting for acquisitions in the areas of AI, data analytics, digital marketing

Mumbai-based mid-size BPM and KPO firm EOS is ramping up its 4,000-strong team with 2,000 customer service associates on the back of strong growth and client wins, a top official told BusinessLine.

A loss-making company until early 2014, EOS has grown its topline to ₹70 crore in FY 2016 registering a 35 per cent year-on-year growth and has registered 100 per cent growth in profits, led by a new team with Gaurav Bali, who took over as Managing Director and CEO in February 2014. The company offers a mix of BPM and KPO services with the former contributing to 75 per cent of the business.

“While most mid-segment BPM firms today are struggling to grow topline and bottomline as the bulk of their business is tied to low margin business from telecom firms, we consciously avoided doing business with telcos. The top three brands across verticals are our customers today, with the BFSI vertical contributing to a dominant share of the business (33 per cent) followed by manufacturing, medical, e-commerce, FMCG, automotive, travel, consumer durables,” said Bali.

He said, EOS will on-board 500 new hires by March 2017 and add another 1,500 over the next 12 months for its centres in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Sholapur. Of the 2,000 new hires, nearly 650 will serve BFSI customers, 400 will serve e-commerce clients and 150 will serve medical customers, with the rest serving other verticals.

As a part of its diversification strategy, EOS won its first international customer – Australia’s biggest solar panel company that is setting up its business in the US. The company has 45 Indian customers which it serves in the areas of in-bound customer service, business analytics, customer lifecycle management, back office and KPO.

“Next fiscal we will move away from traditional BPM and KPO services to a platform-led strategy, which will help boost both our topline and bottomline growth and are experimenting with AI technologies for the same. We are actively looking to acquire firms for $1-5 million in the areas of AI, data analytics and digital marketing that will provide a strategic fit to our customer-centric solutions and will increase efficiencies and reduce costs by 40 per cent for our clients,” said Bali.

