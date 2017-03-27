Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) today said it has entered into a partnership with Amazon India for retailing Aprilia and Vespa merchandise on the latter’s e-commerce platform.

The merchandise will include a range of fashion apparel like shirts, T-shirts and jackets, along with iPad sleeves, Phone Back-covers, bandanas and helmets from Aprilia and Vespa stable, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Piaggio Vehicles Managing Director and CEO Stefano Pelle said, “The association with Amazon India will take our online presence, started with the successful launch of Aprilia SR 150 and Vespa on Paytm, to the next level”.

Amazon India, Category Leader (Automotive) Suchit Subhas said automotive on Amazon.in is one of the fastest growing categories with customers purchasing various products such as helmets, gloves and knee guards. “We shall continue to explore many more such synergetic partnerships to offer our customers the best of selection on Amazon.in,” Subhas added.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

