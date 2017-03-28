Facebook has rolled out Live Location in its Messenger app.

The Live Location features enables users to share their location with a friend or a group for one hour. The location sharing stops after an hour. They can choose to share it again. The user can stop sharing the location by clicking ‘Stop Sharing’. The feature will update the user’s location as they move. Those receiving the location will also be able to find out how long it would take to get to the location.

The Live Location is being rolled out now and can be found next to the contact’s name. If it is not visible there, click on the + sign at the end. The Live Location will be among the drop-downs.

How It Works (from Facebook blog)

To share your Live Location in a message on iOS, tap the Location icon or tap the More icon and then select Location.

You’ll see a map of your current location and the option to tap a blue bar to share your Live Location.

If you choose to share your Live Location, the person or people you share it with will be able to see where you are on a map for the next 60 minutes.

You’ll be able to see an estimate of how long it would take to get to others’ locations by car. (The ETA is seen by the person with whom the location is shared.)

You can stop sharing your Live Location at any time; just tap Stop Sharing.

A small clock in the lower right hand corner of the map will also let you know how much longer you’re sharing your location for.

For Android, tap the Location icon or tap the More icon and then select Location.

You’ll see a map of your current location and the option to tap a blue bar to share your Live Location for 60 minutes. Just like on iOS, you’ll have the option to stop sharing your Live Location by tapping Stop Sharing, and you’ll see how much longer you’re sharing your Live Location for via a small count down clock in the lower right hand corner of the map.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

