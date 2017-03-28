To profile small businesses to tap more users

Communication app Truecaller has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer mobile payment services.

As per the partnership, Truecaller users will be able to create a unique Virtual Payment Address (VPA) in the app, and can instantly send/receive money using any Unified Payment Interface- (UPI) supported bank.

In addition, users can also do prepaid and postpaid recharges. The feature will be available to ICICI and non-ICICI users, the companies said, adding that the service is secure and follows two-factor authentication as per RBI guidelines.

“Truecaller will not park any money or handle sensitive data such as account details, credit/debit card information of its users,” said Nami Zarringhalam, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder, Truecaller.

The company is also planning to partner with small businesses.

For instance, small business owners can mention opening and closing hours of their shops or mention ‘offers of the day’ along with their name in their Truecaller profile.

Shop/business owners can also send receipts through the app, Alan Mamedi, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Truecaller, told BusinessLine.

The company is planning to launch the service within a year in India. Right now, only the caller name and location are shown on the app.

“One of the things we are focussing this year is the communication between small business owners and their customers because many of them use Truecaller,” Mamedi said in an interview.

The company believes such details, when mapped out, can make consumers’ daily life easier, Mamedi said.

“That will be a great opportunity — making sure small businesses can represent themselves better.”

Truecaller on Tuesday also announced a re-disgned Android app with features to filter out spam SMSes. Spam SMSes account for 15 per cent of all SMSes sent globally, and represents 1.2 trillion spam messages each year, it said.

The update also includes a feature called Flash Messaging to send quick, pre-defined messages to any Truecaller users.

The company also introduced Airtel Truecaller ID, extending its caller ID feature to Airtel’s non-data subscribers using feature phones.

The app will also be integrated with Google’s video-calling app Duo. It will be available in a couple of weeks globally as a permission-based service.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

