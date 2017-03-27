About 80 per cent of the 8.99 lakh kg offered for Sale No: 12 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) auctions absorbed with average price falling to ₹106.87 a kg from previous week’s ₹108.9. Homedale Estate’s Pekoe Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped Dust auction and the entire CTC market when Ajmath Trades bought it for ₹229 a kg. Homedale Estate’s Red Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed it at ₹216. In the CTC Leaf auction, for the fifth consecutive week, Darmona Tea Industry topped when its Broken Orange Pekoe Small grade, auctioned by J Thomas and Co, fetched ₹226.

.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

Related