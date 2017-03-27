The price of the Coconut oil remains stable for the past three or four days. Meanwhile, the price of the copra remains at ₹8,600 to 8,700 a quintal. Only few crushers are buying little quantity of copra. The Agricultural department officials said that more than one lakh coconut trees were withered in the drought, if good rainfall is experienced in April, atleast 30 per cent of the withered trees will survive. Some farmers said that good quantity of coconuts was imported from Andhaman Island to Tamilnadu and huge quantity of coconuts was procured by the Kolkatta oil crushers for crushing.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

Related