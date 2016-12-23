Crude oil futures declined by Rs 21 to Rs 3,586 per barrel today after participants cut down bets in tune with a weak trend in Asian trade.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in January 2017 shed Rs 21 or 0.58 per cent to Rs 3,586 per barrel with a business volume of 2,438 lots.

Oil prices for far-month February delivery moved down by Rs 20 or 0.54 per cent to trade at Rs 3,657 per barrel with a business volume of 33 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly attributed to trimming of positions at the futures trade in tandem with a weak trend in Asian trade.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 31 cents at $52.64, while Brent fell 29 cents to trade at $54.76 a barrel.

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)

