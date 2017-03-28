New Delhi, March 28:  

Crude oil futures traded 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 3,134 a barrel today as speculators created positions amid a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April gained Rs 22 or 0.71 per cent to Rs 3,134 per barrel in a business turnover of 2,111 lots.

The oil for delivery in May moved up Rs 21 or 0.66 per cent to Rs 3,179 per barrel with a business volume of 52 lots.

Marketmen said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a better trend in overseas markets.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices advanced 25 cents or 0.52 per cent to $47.98 a barrel and Brent rose 22 cents or 0.43 per cent to $50.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)
Related
NEWS

Oil futures supported by weak dollar, but bloated supply still weighs

TOPICS
energy and resource | oil and gas - upstream activities |

Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox

Please enter your email. Thank You.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.