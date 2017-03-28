Crude oil futures traded 0.71 per cent higher at Rs 3,134 a barrel today as speculators created positions amid a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April gained Rs 22 or 0.71 per cent to Rs 3,134 per barrel in a business turnover of 2,111 lots.

The oil for delivery in May moved up Rs 21 or 0.66 per cent to Rs 3,179 per barrel with a business volume of 52 lots.

Marketmen said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a better trend in overseas markets.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices advanced 25 cents or 0.52 per cent to $47.98 a barrel and Brent rose 22 cents or 0.43 per cent to $50.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

Related NEWS Oil futures supported by weak dollar, but bloated supply still weighs