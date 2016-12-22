Sugar prices at Vashi improved by ₹10-15 a quintal on back of tight mill tender rates amid renewed physical demand. As producers sold the commodity at ₹5-10 higher, naka rates also jumped by ₹10-20.

Arrivals to the Vashi market were about 59-60 truck loads and local dispatches were at 57-58 loads. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates:S-grade ₹3,552-3,620 (3,540-3,740) and M-grade ₹3,630-3,892 (3,626-3,876). Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,540-3,600 (3,510-3,600) and M-grade ₹3,620-3,700 (3,590-3,670).

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

