Turmeric prices increased both at spot and futures owing to quality arrivals. “The arrival of turmeric bags increased to 3,300. Majority of them were of medium quality and no fine variety turmeric arrived for sale. Traders purchased almost all the medium variety turmeric for their local supply,” said RKV Ravishankar, a trader. 65 per cent stocks were sold.

The traders quoted higher price for both the varieties. Regarding the price, the finger turmeric increased from ₹100-200 a quintal and the root vareity by ₹100. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger turmeric traded at ₹5,614-8,909 a quintal; the root variety at ₹5,414-8,099. Of the arrival of 1,970 bags, 955 were sold.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

