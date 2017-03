Sugar prices declined by ₹10-15 on Monday on back of slack demand amid higher selling pressure. On Saturday evening 10-12 millssold hardly 9,000-10,000 bags at ₹3,810-3,850 (3,820-3,860) for S-grade and ₹3,870-3,950 (3,880-3,950) for M-grade. Naka delivery rates were: S-grade 3,920-3,980 (3,920-3,980) and M-grade 3,960-4,040 (3,960-4,040).

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

