Sluggish trend continued in soy oil on weak global cues and slack physical demand with soy refined quoted at ₹645-50, while soy solvent declined to ₹617-20. Soybean traded lower at ₹2,900- 2,950 a quintal. Similarly Plant deliveries of soybean were quoted lower ₹2,925. In futures soybean traded lower with its April and May contracts on the NCE closing at ₹2,877 and ₹2,967. Soy DOC ruled at ₹22,500- 23,500 a quintal.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

