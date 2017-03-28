Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹147 a kg according to traders. The grade dropped to ₹147 (148) and ₹144 (145) respectively according to the Rubber Board . April futures declined to ₹142.90 (144.49), May to ₹147 (148.53), June to ₹148.76 (150.56) and July to ₹149 (152.07) on the National Multi Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) follow: RSS-4: 147 (147); RSS-5: 139 (139); Ungraded: 125 (125); ISNR 20: 128 (128) and Latex (60% drc): 92.50 (92.50).

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

Related