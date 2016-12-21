Spot rubber closed almost unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹137 a kg, according to traders.

The grade was quoted steady at ₹137.50 and ₹134.50 respectively by the Rubber Board and dealers. January futures concluded at ₹139.30 (₹139.79), February at ₹142.25 (₹142.57), March at ₹145.35 (₹145.57) on the National Multi Commodity Exchange. RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹156.35 (₹155.31) at Bangkok.

December futures slid to ¥266 (₹153.71) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 137 (137); RSS-5: 130 (130); Ungraded: 120 (120); ISNR 20: 126 (127) and Latex (60% drc): 84 (84.50).

(This article was published on December 21, 2016)

Related