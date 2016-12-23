The rupee opened higher by 6 paise to 67.93 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said that besides selling of the American unit by exporters, the dollar’s weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee but a weak domestic equity market restricted the gains.

The local currency had depreciated by 8 paise to settle at 67.99 against the greenback yesterday on massive capital outflows that induced further instability to the currency markets.

Meanwhile, the Nifty opened six points down at 7,973, while the Sensex opened 20 points down at 25,960.

