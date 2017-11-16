Markets regulator SEBI has ordered the attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya-led United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd to recover dues totalling Rs 18.5 lakh.

The decision was taken after UBHL failed to pay the fine imposed on it. In 2015, SEBI had levied a fine of Rs 15 lakh on the company for disclosure lapses regarding creation and invocation of certain pledge transactions in shares of United Spirits.

The pending dues -- totalling Rs 18.5 lakh -- include the initial fine of Rs 15 lakh and interest of Rs 3.5 lakh and a recovery cost of Rs 1,000.

In an attachment notice dated November 13, SEBI asked banks, depositories and mutual funds not to allow any debit from the accounts of UBHL. However, credits have been permitted.

Further, SEBI has directed the banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, held by the defaulter.

“There is sufficient reason to believe that the defaulter may dispose of the amounts in the bank accounts and securities in the demat accounts held with your bank, depository, mutual fund, and realisation of amount due under the certificate would in consequence be delayed or obstructed,” SEBI said.

Mallya held 7.91 per cent stake in UBHL in his personal capacity as of December 2016, while the total promoter holding through various entities stands at 52.34 per cent, according to the latest BSE data. He has been in the UK since he left India on March 2, 2016.

