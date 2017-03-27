Portfolio management service firm ASK Investment Managers (ASKIM) said its assets under management and advisory have crossed ₹10,000 crore.

The AUM of ASKIM has grown over six-fold in the last four years to ₹10,000 crore from ₹1,500 crore as of September 30, 2013, the firm said in a statement.

ASKIM claimed that it has emerged as the largest equity PMS or managed account services provider in the country with 11 per cent market share under the PMS structure.

Sunil Rohokale, MD & CEO, ASK Group, said, “This important milestone has been very valuable in ASK’s journey... With the recent partnership with Advent International, ASK is confident of scaling up further its existing businesses, and exploring potential new opportunities in domestic and international markets.”

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

