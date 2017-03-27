The board of Cerebra Integrated Technologies on Monday approved issuance of 1.19 crore shares on preferential basis to strategic investor Kuber Global Fund, a Mauritius-based company. It also okayed allotment of 53 lakh warrants convertible on preferential basis to promoters at such price as may be arrived at as per the SEBI formula. Besides, to enable the fund-raising plans, the board has also approved a proposal to increase the authorised share capital of the company.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

