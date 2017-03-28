The third tranche of CPSE Exchange Traded Fund, operated by Reliance Mutual Fund, got listed on the stock markets today.

The fund saw positive response from investors with the net asset value (NAV) opening at Rs 27.61 on the NSE against the allotment price of Rs 26.80. On the BSE, it opened at Rs 27.49.

“Units issued under Further Fund Offer of Reliance Mutual Fund CPSE ETF are available for trading on the exchange with effect from March 28, 2017,” stock exchanges said in similarly worded circulars.

The Reliance Mutual Fund-managed Central Public Sector Enterprises Exchange Traded Fund (CPSE ETF), which opened for subscriptions during March 14-17, was subscribed by 3.7 times, with bids worth Rs 9,200 crore pouring in against the issue size of Rs 2,500 crore.

CPSE ETF comprises scrips of 10 PSUs — ONGC, Coal India, IOC, GAIL (India), Oil India, PFC, Bharat Electronics, REC, Engineers India and Container Corporation of India.

The government had raised Rs 6,000 crore in the second tranche of CPSE ETF in January and Rs 3,000 crore from the first tranche in March 2014.

CPSE ETF was originally managed by Goldman Sachs MF, which was acquired by Reliance MF in October 2015. The Finance Ministry had in last September gave its nod for the transfer of management of CPSE ETF to Reliance Mutual Fund.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

Related