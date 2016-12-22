HDFC Asset Management Company on Thursday filed draft documents for HDFC MSCI India Domestic ETF with market regulator SEBI.

The minimum application size is ₹5,000 for the open-ended exchange-traded fund and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter.

The fund would invest in stocks comprising the underlying index — MSCI India Domestic Index. The fund may also invest in debt and money market instruments, in compliance with regulations, to meet liquidity and expense requirements.

The units of the ETF will be listed on the NSE and the BSE. “All investors, including authorised participants and large investors, can subscribe (buy)/redeem (sell) units on a continuous basis on the NSE and the BSE.”

ETFs are index-based products that provide exposure to an index or a basket of securities that trade on the exchange like a single stock. ETFs can be bought and sold on the exchange at prices that are usually close to the actual intraday NAV of the scheme.

According to the offer document, the top constituents of the index are Infosys (11.32 per cent weight), HDFC (8.32 per cent), Reliance Industries (6.49 per cent), TCS (6.11 per cent), Sun Pharma (3.98 per cent), ITC (3.75 per cent) and Hindustan Unilever (3.35 per cent).

Krishan Kumar Daga will manage the scheme.

The fund house plans to raise ₹10 crore during the NFO period. In case the mutual fund fails to collect the minimum subscription amount of ₹10 crore, it will refund the subscription amount to the applicants.

