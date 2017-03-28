March 28, 2017:
Shares of Hindustan Zinc will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday. The company is paying ₹27.50 a share as second interim dividend for fiscal 2016-17. The record date for the dividend is March 30. The underlying share price will adjust to reflect the payout on Wednesday, as captured by the derivative contracts. Besides Hindustan Zinc, shares of Bharat Electronics (₹0.90/share) and NBCC (India) (₹0.53 a share) will also turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.
