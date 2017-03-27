To see further selling pressure as peer stocks will find favour

The stock of KEC International took a sharp U-turn on Monday. On Friday, this stock was the biggest gainer among A group stocks jumping 9.4 per cent to touch an all-time high of ₹213.40 apiece, with a five-fold jump in volumes. However, on Monday the stock was the biggest loser among A group stocks, witnessing a decline of over 7 per cent on much lower volumes.

The stock could witness further selling pressure as it has gained 65 per cent — the most among its peers, namely, Kalpataru Power Transmission and Techno Electric Engineering — in the last one year. Though KEC is out of woods in terms of losses led by segments such as railways, water and American subsidiary, SAE Towers, the same are now priced into the stock.

Kotak Institutional Equities pegged its target price for the stock at ₹170 . The stock closed at ₹193.9, above the target price, on the BSE on Monday.

Kalpataru and Techno Electric gained less at around 35 per cent during the same period. Analysts like these two companies despite their higher valuation vis-a-vis KEC as they are expected to report higher growth in the coming years and already fetch better margins than KEC.

Given the average target price of ₹368, Kalpataru’s stock has an upside potential of 29 per cent from current levels, as estimated by analysts. Emkay has estimated a target price of ₹478 on Techno, an upside of 35 per cent.

On Monday, the stock gained 1.7 per cent but volumes leaped 26 times on the BSE.

Techno is the top pick in the space due to its consistent track record of timely execution, strategy of selective bidding for projects, and the decision to pare down debt by selling ind power business, according to Emkay’s report.

Meanwhile, all three players are expected to gain from gigantic investments expected in transmission lines globally as well as domestically over the next five years.

Centrum Broking, which upgraded rating on Techno Electric to ‘Buy’, with a target price of ₹410, said: the company has repeatedly bagged high margin orders despite fierce competition and executed these orders in a seamless and timely manner with a focus on cash generation and optimised fixed costs resulting in delivering best in EBITDA, ROE and ROCE making its business model unparalleled in the industry.

KEC and Kalpataru derive over 50 per cent of their orders from international markets.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)