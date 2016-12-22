The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has approved Torrent Pharmaceuticals’ generic version of the cholesterol lowering tablet Ezetrol, according to information on the regulator’s web site. Torrent Pharma has received approval for the 10-mg dosage of the drug, which has the active pharmaceutical ingredient ezetimibe. Shares of Torrent Pharma were down 2.24 per cent at ₹1,298 on the NSE.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)