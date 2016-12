KDDL has allotted 2,64,150 zero coupon convertible warrants to Swades Capital LLC, a promoter group company, on preferential basis. In a communication to the exchanges, the company said the warrants were issued at ₹265 each and are convertible into one equity share of ₹10 each. Shares of KDDL jumped 4.5 per cent at ₹211.20 on the NSE.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

