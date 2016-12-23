The Nifty 50 index continues to trade under pressure. The futures contract made a gap-down opening this morning and hit an intraday low of 7,953. However, though it has now bounced higher, the view remains bearish. Strong resistance is in the 7,985-8,000 zone which is likely to cap the upside. A reversal from this resistance region may drag the contract lower to 7,950 once again. Further, a break below 7,950 may see the index futures falling to 7,930 and 7,900 thereafter. Traders with a short-term perspective can go short on a rise to 7,995. Stop-loss can be placed at 8,015 for the target of 7,955.

The downside pressure will ease only if the contract breaks above 8,010 decisively. Such a break may pave way for a rise to 8,035 and 8,065.

Strategy: Go short on a rise at 7,995 with a stop-loss at 8,015

Supports: 7,950, 7,930

Resistances: 8,000, 8,035

(This article was published on December 23, 2016)

