Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded from a more than six-week low on Tuesday as a rally in the yen paused and investors bought high-yield stocks before they went ex-dividend.

The Nikkei rose 1.1 per cent to 19,202.87, after plumbing to its lowest since February 9 in the previous session as US President Donald Trump's setback on his healthcare reform bill raised questions about his ability to push through planned stimulus policies.

The broader Topix gained 1.3 per cent to 1,544.83 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.4 per cent to 13,815.79.

(This article was published on March 28, 2017)

