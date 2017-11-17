Chip-related stocks outperform

Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a more than two-week high on Friday morning, helped by shares in most sectors while chip-related stocks such as Sumco and Tokyo Electron outperformed.

The Nikkei gained 0.8 per cent to 22,536.93 in midmorning trade after rising to as high as 22,757.40, the highest since Nov 9. The index has fallen 0.9 per cent so far this week, on track to snap a nine-week winning streak.

Semiconductor equipment maker Tokyo Electron soared 3.2 per cent and semiconductor silicon wafer manufacturer Sumco Corp surged 3.8 per cent.

Consumer electronics products makers also staged a rally. Sony Corp gained 1.9 per cent and Panasonic Corp advanced 1.4 per cent. On the other hand, utility stocks slipped and were the worst performer on the board. Chubu Electric Power dropped 0.5 per cent, Hokuriku Electric Power shed 1.3 per cent and Tokyo Gas declined 0.3 per cent.

The broader Topix gained 0.6 per cent to 1,771.71.

(This article was published on November 17, 2017)

Related