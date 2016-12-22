Regulator’s direction comes in the wake of query on fee structure by MarketMagnify

Can an investment advisor charge variable fee on prepaid model (profit sharing) with fixed tenure to its clients?

According to SEBI, there is no ceiling on fee structure. However, the charges should be fair and reasonable to its clients.

This was clarified by the market regulator in an informal guidance to MarketMagnify, a SEBI-registered investment advisor.

MarketMagnify, which is currently offering a subscription-based model, also known as fixed fee model, plans to introduce a variable fee structure.

The investment advisory firm sought SEBI’s guidance on whether it can charge variable fees on post-profit model.

“If yes, whether is it compulsory to enter into an agreement in writing or mentioning the terms in an e-mail shall be sufficient,” it asked SEBI. The company has also witten to SEBI on whether it can charge variable fees (profit-sharing) on prepaid model without fixed tenure.

For these, SEBI clarified, “An investment advisor advising a client may charge fees, subject to any ceiling as may be specified by the board, if any.

“The investment advisor should ensure that the fees charged to the clients is fair and reasonable.”

The investment advisor has also sought clarifications on whether it can provide for refund of a certain proportion of the fees charged in case of failure to provide specified profit within limited time-frame, thereby limiting their responsibility.

Another question MarketMagnify raised with SEBI was: “Would an investment advisor be responsible to make good losses incurred by the client in case of fixed fee (subscription-based model), assuming such losses are not caused due to negligence on the part of the advisor but due to inherent market risks.”

For this, SEBI said, “The current SEBI Investment Advisory Regulations do not have any provisions on that front.”

