₹1,000-cr issue subscribed 3 times

Reliance Home Finance’s maiden issue of non-convertible debentures was subscribed over three times on Thursday — the first day of the offer.

The combined BSE and NSE data reveal that the issue was subscribed 3.01 times, generating demand worth ₹3,012.91 crore, thanks to overwhelming response from retail investors.

The ₹1,000-crore issue closes on Friday, much ahead of the scheduled closing of January 6.

The money raised through the issue will be utilised for lending, financing, repaying loans and funding general corporate matters.

The company was planning to raise ₹1,000 crore as base issue size by offering secured and unsecured NCDs at a face value of ₹1,000 each with a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription.

A 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Capital, the company provides a wide range of loan solutions, such as home loans, loan against property and construction finance.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

Related NEWS Reliance Home Fin launches NCD issue