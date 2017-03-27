Securities markets regulator SEBI has confirmed an earlier interim ex parte order against Beejay Investment and Financial Consultants, Eversight Tradecomm, Stupendors Traders, Neelanchal Mercantile, Divyadrishti Merchants Pvt Ltd, Divyadrishti Traders Pvt Ltd and their directors for their alleged manipulation in the scrips of Cals Refineries, Confidence Petroleum India, Bang Overseas, Shree Precoated Steels and Temptation Foods.

SEBI’s investigation into these trades revealed that the entities transferred funds directly/indirectly to connected entities and then to various brokers for trading, through which the noticees allegedly made unlawful gains.

In an earlier order, SEBI had impounded unlawful gains totalling ₹27.44 crore (gain plus interest) from the noticees and barred them from moving their assets.

Confirming the earlier order, S Raman, Whole-Time Member, SEBI, on Monday said the noticees haven’t been able to sufficiently explain the reasons for these transactions, thus leaving the order intact.

However, the investigation will continue and SEBI will once again look into the quantum of illegal gains that need to be disgorged.

In a separate order, SEBI has imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on Falcon Tyres, three of its directors and a company secretary for not having a model code of conduct as required by the Prevention of Insider Trading Regulations, 1992, and not disclosing proper trading windows to stock exchanges.

(This article was published on March 27, 2017)

